Gulfside HealthCare Services Hosts a Special Summer Camp for Kids

Gulfside Days of Hope Kids Bereavement Camp will provide a supportive, safe and engaging environment designed to help children who have experienced the death of a loved one process their feelings and learn strategies for managing their grief.

Camp is free to attend on Saturday, July 25, 2026.

Space is limited. Deadline to register is July 1st.

Days of Hope Kids Bereavement Camp Saturday, July 25, 2026 at Northdale Park & Recreation Center in Tampa. Visit gulfside.org/bereavement-camp to register or learn more or call at 727-845-5707

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gulfside Healthcare Services

