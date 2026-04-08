Gulfside Heathcare's Charity Casino Night

Gulfside's annual Charity Casino Night is back! Join us this year at the Shanna & Bryan Glazer JCC in Tampa for authentic casino-style gaming with play money, tournaments with great prizes, food, and more. Proceeds help provide hospice care to local patients. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available.

The real winners of Charity Casino Night are the 700+ patients and families cared for by Gulfside Hospice every day. All proceeds will be used to provide patient care and bereavement services in the local Tampa Bay community.

Cocktail attire is requested and no one under the age of 21 will be admitted.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gulfside Healthcare

