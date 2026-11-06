Gulfside's Candace Glewen Charity Fashion Show

The Candace Glewen Charity Fashion Show in New Port Richey on Tuesday, December 8, features a delicious lunch with fashion show and exclusive shopping for attendees. Models for the fashion show are local businesspeople, friends of Candace Glewen, and volunteers with Gulfside. All proceeds benefit Gulfside patients and families here in Tampa Bay, providing services for everyone regardless of ability to pay.

Find out more information including ticket and sponsorship opportunities at gulfside.org. Tickets start at $75.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gulfside Healthcare Services