Habitat for Humanity Tampa Bay Gulfside: Helping make Home Ownership a Reality

Home prices and rents have risen far faster than wages, making homeownership—and even stable renting—out of reach for many working families. Many of today’s Habitat homeownership applicants are teachers, nurses, first responders, and essential workers.

Habitat homes are not free; homeowners earn them through partnership. Homeowners must complete 350-450 sweat equity hours as well as 38 education and financial literacy course.

Homes are sold with a 0% interest mortgage, keeping monthly payments affordable and predictable. A Habitat home provides stability, allowing families to plan for the future instead of worrying about rent increases or displacement

Looking to make your home ownership dreams come true? Habitat for Humanity could be the answer to turning that dream into a reality. Apply today at https://info.habitattbg.org/application [info.habitattbg.org]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Habitat for Humanity

