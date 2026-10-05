Halloween Items with Bianca Dottin

Set the mood this Halloween with a bottle of Serial Wines. Made in California’s Paso Robles region, Serial features 90-point-plus wines with plenty of depth and character without the indulgent price tag. For a darker, moodier pour, the Serial Cabernet Sauvignon delivers rich, full-bodied flavor with notes of cherry, cedar and warm spice. The 2022 Serial Red Blend offers layers of dark fruit, red berries and subtle spice, while the newly released Sauvignon Blanc brings a bright and unexpected twist with citrus, delicate floral notes and a crisp finish. Whether you're hosting friends or enjoying a cozy night in, there's a bottle to make your Halloween gathering a little more memorable. Explore the collection at SerialWines.com and use code CURIOUS26 for 10% off an online purchase of six bottles. You can also use the wine finder to locate a retailer near you.

Alter Eco brings decadent organic chocolate to the celebration with a lineup that includes chocolate bars, truffle thins, truffles and more. The brand combines indulgent flavors with a focus on responsible sourcing, regenerative agriculture and eco-conscious packaging so you can feel good about reaching for another piece. And just in time for spooky season, Alter Eco has teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures for a Practical Magic 2 collaboration featuring character-inspired organic chocolate collections inspired by the women of the Owens family. The exclusive Practical Magic 2 bundles are available at AlterEcoFoods.com through 10/5/2026, making them a fun way for fans to celebrate the film and Halloween with a little extra magic. After that, you can still find Alter Eco chocolate online and at retailers including Sprouts, Publix and Whole Foods. Find your Alter Eco and discover a flavor (or two!) that's perfect for your spooky-season sweet tooth.

Give your Halloween spread a fresh and festive twist with watermelon! It’s an easy addition to parties, whether you’re serving it in fun bite-sized pieces, creating a colorful fruit platter or getting creative with a watermelon carving. For a Halloween centerpiece guests will actually want to eat, carve your watermelon into a spooky design, from a jack-o’-lantern to a creepy creature, then fill it with fruit, candy or your favorite party treats. It’s a fun way to turn a simple watermelon into a festive centerpiece that doubles as a snack! Get creative, grab a watermelon and make your Halloween spread a little more spooktacular. Find recipes and inspiration online at watermelon.org

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bianca Dottin

