Halloween Safety with Dr. Patrick Mularoni

Halloween is on the horizon and how can you keep your kids safe this season? Dr. Patrick Mularoni from John Hopkins All Children's Hospital shares some tips to keep youth safe.
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Halloween is on the horizon and how can you keep your kids safe this season? Dr. Patrick Mularoni from John Hopkins All Children's Hospital shares some tips to keep youth safe.
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