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Halloween Safety with Dr. Patrick Mularoni

We chat with Dr. Mularoni about simple steps to stay safe this Halloween.
Halloween Safety | Morning Blend
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Halloween is on the horizon and how can you keep your kids safe this season? Dr. Patrick Mularoni from John Hopkins All Children's Hospital shares some tips to keep youth safe.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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