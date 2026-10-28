Halloween Treats with Alessi Bakeries-Food Market

Embrace the Halloween spirit with spooky treats, a mega monster eclair challenge, and a look inside Tampa's historic Alessi Bakeries and Ice Cream Parlor.
You visit their location at 3003 W. Cypress Ave. Tampa, FL.
Embrace the Halloween spirit with spooky treats, a mega monster eclair challenge, and a look inside Tampa's historic Alessi Bakeries and Ice Cream Parlor.
You visit their location at 3003 W. Cypress Ave. Tampa, FL.
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