Halloween Tricks and Treats

Halloween falls on a Saturday this year, giving families plenty of reasons to gather—but decorations, costumes and refreshments can quickly stretch the party budget. We have a fun, timely interview to help your viewers create a memorable celebration without a frightening price tag.

Lifestyle expert and TV host Kathy Buccio shares some creative ways to entertain on a budget. From personalized DIY décor and pet costumes to festive drinks and last-minute snack stops, Kathy offers easy ideas for hosting a Halloween bash or getting friends together before trick-or-treating—with less expense and less stress.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Tips on TV

