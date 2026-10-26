Hamilton Comes to Straz Center

Hamilton Oct. 21 - Nov. 8 Morsani Hall at Straz Center. The unforgettable story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation, seen by more than 28 million people around the world. Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. Hamilton features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards®, it has won Grammy® and Olivier Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
To get tickets, visit strazcenter.org.