Mother’s Day is quickly approaching. Have you gotten your Mom something special yet? If not, no fear. Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us to give us some tips on what to get Mom for her special day.

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To keep up with Josh, you can download his new podcast “The McBride Rewind” a look back at the 90s/2000s nostalgia with guests like Whoopi Goldberg, Jodie Sweetin, & JaRule. You can find it on Apple Podcasts & Youtube.

:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jace0nelwk8&t=2556s [youtube.com]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHIhTDw66tA&t=753s [youtube.com]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RLpHAl-8P8&t=78s [youtube.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

