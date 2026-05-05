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Have you Gotten your Mom Something Special Yet?

Josh shows you how to pamper your mom this Sunday.
Josh McBride | Morning Blend
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Mother’s Day is quickly approaching. Have you gotten your Mom something special yet? If not, no fear. Our friend Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride is back with us to give us some tips on what to get Mom for her special day.

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To keep up with Josh, you can download his new podcast “The McBride Rewind” a look back at the 90s/2000s nostalgia with guests like Whoopi Goldberg, Jodie Sweetin, & JaRule. You can find it on Apple Podcasts & Youtube.
:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jace0nelwk8&t=2556s [youtube.com]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KHIhTDw66tA&t=753s [youtube.com]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1RLpHAl-8P8&t=78s [youtube.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: JMM Consulting

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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