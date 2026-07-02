Healthy 4th of July Dishes

4th of July is right around the corner and if you are looking for healthier options for your cookout, I have got you covered! - Sweetpotatoes are actually available year-round and don’t have a “season” - 60% of the US sweetpotatoes are grown in North Carolina - Sweetpotatoes is that they are very versatile and can easily elevate a dish - Sweetpotatoes are great for your overall health by being rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber! -

SteamCrisp corn is vacuum packed and perfectly steam-cooked to remain crisp. It contains the same amount of product as the standard size of corn but uses less water and packaging! - Green Giant canned vegetables are grown and packed in the USA with simple ingredients. Just vegetables, water, and sea salt. - I often have canned vegetables in my pantry because they are shelf stable, convenient, and a low-cost way to easily add nutrition to your dishes. Find these recipes at ncsweetpotatoes.com and greengiantvegetables.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: NC Sweetpotatoes and Green Giant

