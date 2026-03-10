“HEARTLAND: A Forgotten Place, an Impossible Dream, and the Miracle of Larry Bird” tells the Larry Bird story like it’s never been told before.

This is the story of his unlikely rise in rural Indiana in the 1970s, the time period when Bird nearly slips away from the game, the miracle of his underdog Indiana State team, how that team could never exist today in an era of Name, Image, and Likeness money, and how this one moment in time changed everything for Bird, the people around him, the game of basketball, and Indiana itself.

Larry Bird didn’t know it then. But he had changed everything.

Keith O’Brien—author of Charlie Hustle, Fly Girls, Paradise Falls, and Outside Shot—transports readers to an era before cable television, broadband Internet, social media, and viral moments, and tells a story that’s almost impossible to imagine today.

