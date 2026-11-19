Family stays close to care. When a child is diagnosed with a serious medical condition, families may have to leave home with little time to plan. Without Ronald McDonald House Tampa Bay, 29% of families we surveyed said they would have no appropriate place to stay near their child’s treatment. Our five Houses, with 91 bedrooms, give families a safe place to stay at no cost, so they can stay close and actively participate in their child’s care. Invite the Cruz family: The Cruz family has experienced that support firsthand. We’re grateful they’re here to share what having a place to stay close to their child meant to them.

The community can help make sure families have support this holiday season. For a family facing a child’s medical crisis, a room, a warm meal, and a welcoming community can make a real difference. Holiday gifts help ensure that support is ready when a family needs it. Donations, volunteer time, and community partnerships all help families stay together and close to care, at no cost to them. This holiday season, consider supporting Ronald McDonald House Tampa Bay so families can focus on being by their child’s side.

Visit ronaldmcdonaldhousetb.org/holiday for more information.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ronald McDonald House Tampa Bay