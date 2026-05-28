Helping Shelters During "Kitten Season": The Critical Role of Fostering and Nutrition

Animal shelters across the country are heading into what’s known as “kitten season”, the time of year when a surge in newborn kittens puts major strain on shelters already at or near capacity. “Kitten LADY,” Animal rescuer & Bestselling author Hannah Shaw is teaming up with Hill’s Pet Nutrition [hillspet.com] to highlight how fostering and proper nutrition can make a real difference, and how families at home can help.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hill's Pet Nutrition

