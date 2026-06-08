Herald of Harmony Ready for International Competition

The Heralds of Harmony is getting ready to head off to St. Louis for the Barbershop Harmony Society International Contest on July 3rd!

We would love to have you in the audience to strut our stuff along with other Sunshine District International representatives for various International contests, Tribute, Radiant and more! As you know, traveling to a different state for a contest can be expensive!

Along with the show, we will be having a silent auction and a 50/50 to try and raise some extra funds for those members that need some additional help getting to St. Louis. You will have your choice between open seating (free) and reserved seating. By making a donation, you directly assist those in our chorus who are in financial need. Help us make their dreams a reality by contributing today. https://hohsendoff2026.eventbrite.com/ [hohsendoff2026.eventbrite.com]

