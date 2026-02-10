Hike for Tykes: Hit the Trail to Help Foster Kids at Children's Home Network Event

The Children’s Home Network is inviting the community to take part in the 2026 Hike for Tykes on February 21, a family-friendly outdoor fundraiser supporting foster children across the Tampa Bay Area.

Participants may choose from two starting times, 9:30am or 10:30am, and enjoy a scenic stroll along the organization’s walking trail. The event is open to all ages, with adult registration priced at $25 and children 12 and younger participating for free.

Following the hike, guests will gather for a brunch and enjoy time in the Activity Zone, which includes interactive activities for children and families, along with a petting zoo.

Proceeds from Hike for Tykes support Children’s Home Network’s mission to heal the hearts of abandoned, abused and neglected foster youth, while also helping thousands of families who rely on its foster care, kinship care and free community programs throughout the Tampa Bay area.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ChildrensHomeNetwork.org/HikeForTykes.