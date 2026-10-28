Hillsborough County Aging Services 2026 Senior Prom King and Queen

Hillsborough County Aging Services recently held a Senior Prom, and two members of the Ruskin Senior Center were named Prom King and Queen. The Senior Prom was held at The Regent in Riverview on Sept. 24. First time it has been held since 2019. Covid impacted the event in 2020. Twelve couples 60 and over competed to be named Hillsborough County Aging Services Prom King and Queen. Around 450 seniors who are members with Hillsborough County Aging Services attended the event. The couples dressed in traditional formal attire honoring countries and past centuries, such as Egyptian pharaohs and British royalty. Rosie Cobb and Willie Williams attend the Ruskin Senior Center. The Ruskin Senior Center court was dressed as Egyptian pharaohs, royal family, nobles, and officials.
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