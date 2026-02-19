Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hillsborough County FireMedics Summit Mount Kilimanjaro To Honor Fallen Firefighters

We talk to Firemedics about their impressive climb.
We're introducing you to two Hillsborough County Fire Rescue FireMedics who are not only saving lives, but have now set a goal for themselves to climb the tallest natural point on each of the continents.

FireMedics Luke Haislop and Gavin Johnson recently summited Mount Kilimanjaro and joined us in-studio to talk about their experience.

The duo climbed Uhuru Peak, which at 19,341 feet is the tallest point in Africa. They displayed the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue flag, which remembers the fallen from the agency.

Looking ahead, Haislop and Johnson have plans to summit other mountains and talk with us about their motivation for continuing this ambitious goal.

