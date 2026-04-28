The Tampa Bay Lightning continue on their Road to the Cup with a nail-biting series against the Montreal Canadiens. Former Lightning star Dave Andreychuk came in studio to talk about this rivalry and what the Bolts have to do to as they return to Tampa for Game 5.
Hockey Hall of Fame's Dave Andreychuk shares his thoughts on the Lightning
Posted
The Tampa Bay Lightning continue on their Road to the Cup with a nail-biting series against the Montreal Canadiens. Former Lightning star Dave Andreychuk came in studio to talk about this rivalry and what the Bolts have to do to as they return to Tampa for Game 5.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com