Hockey is for everyone!

The Tampa Bay Lightning is committed to creating inclusive opportunities for athletes of all abilities to experience, enjoy, and grow through the game of hockey. Through Lightning Adaptive Hockey, we are expanding accessible programming and creating meaningful pathways for athletes across Sled Hockey, Special Hockey, Warrior Hockey, Blind Hockey, Deaf/Hard of Hearing Hockey, and Standing Amputee Hockey. Our goal is to build a connected Adaptive Hockey community where athletes can develop their skills, build relationships, and enjoy the game in an environment designed to support their needs. Explore our Adaptive Hockey programs below to learn more and get involved.
Visit lightninghockeydevelopment.com for more information.