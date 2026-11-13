Holiday Cooking Shortcuts

The holidays are almost here, and a few simple shortcuts can help you spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your guests. Joining the Blend with easy ways to add style and flair to your holiday menu is YouTube sensation and culinary expert, Cara Di Falco, host of the first ever Emmy-nominated streaming series, Cara's Cucina.

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