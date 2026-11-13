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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Holiday Cooking Shortcuts

Cara gives a some great tips and tricks for hosting this holiday season.
Chef Cara Di Falco | Morning Blend
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The holidays are almost here, and a few simple shortcuts can help you spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your guests. Joining the Blend with easy ways to add style and flair to your holiday menu is YouTube sensation and culinary expert, Cara Di Falco, host of the first ever Emmy-nominated streaming series, Cara's Cucina.

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Bob Evans, Wonder Bread and Ole Smoky

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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