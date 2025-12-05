Holiday Entertaining and Hosting

Since 1935, Santa Margherita Wines [url.avanan.click] has brought an authentic taste of Italy to every celebration. The family-owned winery produces five varietals, each crafted to elevate any occasion. From the iconic Pinot Grigio, a rich Chianti Classico Riserva, to something bubbly like the Sparkling Rosé or Prosecco Superiore, and the lively, vibrant Rosé, there’s a perfect pour for gifting or hosting this holiday season. All Santa Margherita wines are available for $24.99 at selected retailers. Drink responsibly. Must be 21 or over.

Grab Heluva Good! Dips for all of your holiday hosting needs! Visit HeluvaGood.com/ProductLocator [heluvagood.com] to find it near you.

Libby’s Vegetables make holiday cooking easy, delicious, and family-friendly. All Libby’s products are made with fresh vegetables grown in the USA and packed within hours of harvest, delivering farm-fresh flavor with simple ingredients — just the vegetable, water, and sea salt. This season, try Vegetable Taco Cups with Whole Kernel Sweet Corn [libbysvegetables.com], a festive Vegetable Lo Mein made with Sweet Peas [libbysvegetables.com], or a classic Green Bean Casserole using Cut Green Beans [libbysvegetables.com]. Affordable, convenient, and ready for any holiday meal, Libby’s helps you feed a full house with ease. Find Libby’s Vegetables [libbysvegetables.com] at major retailers nationwide.

Make your holidays even sweeter with the PEEPS® Brand. This season, Limor Suss shares a fun and festive Hot ChocolateBoard idea featuring PEEPS® Holiday Marshmallow — including Gingerbread Men, Snowmen,Trees and Candy Cane Flavored Chicks. Add them to mugs of hot cocoa, pair with crushed peppermints and chocolate-covered pretzels, or enjoy them as a sweet seasonal snack. The PEEPS® Brand is all about making sweet memories together this holiday season. Find PEEPS® Holiday Marshmallow at retailers nationwide, and visit PEEPSBrand.com [peepsbrand.com] for more holiday ideas and recipes.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Suss

