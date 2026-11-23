Chef Omayra Lopez, Private Chef & Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games Winner To request a quote or check availability, visit ChefOmayraLopez.com. Share your event date, location, and guest count, and she'll help you plan a menu that fits your gathering. She serves Sarasota, Venice, and the greater Tampa Bay area and offer in-home private dinners, holiday catering, grazing tables, hands-on cooking classes, and weekly meal prep. Follow @ChefOmayraLopez on Instagram and her website www.chefomayralopez.com, to see more of her creations and to book her for your next special event.
Holiday Entertaining with Food Network Winner Chef Omayra Lopez
Chef Omayra Lopez, Private Chef & Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games Winner To request a quote or check availability, visit ChefOmayraLopez.com. Share your event date, location, and guest count, and she'll help you plan a menu that fits your gathering. She serves Sarasota, Venice, and the greater Tampa Bay area and offer in-home private dinners, holiday catering, grazing tables, hands-on cooking classes, and weekly meal prep. Follow @ChefOmayraLopez on Instagram and her website www.chefomayralopez.com, to see more of her creations and to book her for your next special event.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com