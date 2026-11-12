The holidays are almost here, and it’s time to get party ready! Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French is here today with great ideas if you are hosting at home or heading out to celebrate. She has everything you need to make every holiday event merry and bright.

The perfect charcuterie board with Sun-Maid. Available at retailers nationwide including select Walmart and Target locations, and can be found in a grocery store near you.

The perfect accessory for a party or gift with Baggallini. Shop online at baggallini.com. Clean up outside for your holiday guests with Toro. Shop online at toro.com or Lowe’s. Holiday time means baking as a family with Pillsbury. Available at retailers nationwide.

To find details on ways to get Holiday Party Ready, head to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint