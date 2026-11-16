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Holiday Scams Are Getting Smarter

Smarter than Scams | Morning Blend
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The holiday season is prime time for scammers looking to steal your money and personal information - and according to the Federal Trade Commission, scams on social media sites alone cost Americans over 2 billion dollars in 2025. Now, the Financial Technology Association’s Miranda Margowsky joins us with the warning signs to watch for, simple ways to protect your family this holiday season, and information on the Smarter Than Scams campaign.

Visit smarterthanscams.com to learn more.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Financial Technology Association

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