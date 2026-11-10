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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Holiday Season Strategies for Busy Small Business Owners

Walmart | Morning Blend
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The holiday season can be one of the busiest times of year for businesses. Entrepreneurs are diligently working to wrap up major projects before year’s end, balancing inventory needs and smart spending, all while creating thoughtful ways to show employees their appreciation.

As small business owners, Dave and Jenny Marrs have managed many holiday seasons through the Q4 rush. Drawing from their experience in managing businesses and designing welcoming spaces, Dave and Jenny shares how they handle year-end gratitude and gifts, holiday party planning, budget challenges, and the products they'd genuinely recommend to business owners.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Walmart Business

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