Holiday Wellness Wins: Get Ahead Before the Chaos Starts

Registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley shares wellness tips to help boost energy and prioritize self-care as we head into the busy holiday season.
As we gear up for the holiday season, it's a perfect time to reset and refocus on our wellness.  Registered dietitian Annessa Chumbley joins us with tips she says will give us that foundation of energy and self-care before launching into the busy season.

