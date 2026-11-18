The holidays are coming up fast, and between gift shopping and entertaining, there's a lot to think about. Our lifestyle contributor, Carly Dorogi is here with some great finds to make it all a little easier. For more information, visit CarlyOnTV.com or find Carly on Instagram: @CarlyDorogi

Featured solutions & discounts:

· Uncle Matt's Organic - Sprouts, Publix, Target

· Luseta Beauty - MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off at LusetaBeauty.com through 12/31/26

· Thermomix TM7 - thermomix.com [thermomix.com]

· Pillsbury Baking - PillsburyBaking.com

· Minky Couture - minkycouture.com [minkycouture.com] - COZY40 for 40% off through 12/31/26

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hello Capital M