Home Trends to Make Life at Home More Enjoyable, Efficient & Safe!

From smart DIY tools to whole‑home backup power and outdoor cooking essentials, this summer’s home trends are all about convenience, efficiency, and high-performance living—helping homeowners spend less time on chores and more time enjoying their spaces.

For everyday home projects, innovation is getting smaller—and smarter. The https://hototools.com/products/pixeldrive-electric-screwdriver is designed to simplify DIY with precision control and a sleek, modern build. Featuring adjustable torque settings and an intuitive digital interface, this compact tool helps tackle everything from furniture assembly to quick fixes around the house with accuracy and ease. Its lightweight, ergonomic design and rechargeable battery make it a go-to for homeowners looking to upgrade their toolkit with something both powerful and easy to use.

When it comes to preparing for unexpected outages, having reliable backup power is top of mind—and that’s where the https://www.ecoflow.com/us/delta-pro comes in. This advanced system delivers high-capacity, portable energy storage designed to keep essential appliances running during storms or power disruptions. With expandable battery capacity, fast charging capabilities, and the ability to integrate into your home’s electrical system, the DELTA Pro offers a flexible, cleaner alternative to traditional gas generators. It’s a smart solution for homeowners focused on energy independence, emergency preparedness, and sustainable power.

Outdoor entertaining is also getting an upgrade, with compact grilling solutions that don’t compromise on performance. The Monument Grills Mesa II Gas Grill Series is engineered to deliver high-powered cooking in a streamlined footprint, making it ideal for patios, balconies, and tailgating setups. With up to 37,000 BTUs of cooking power and a spacious surface area, it’s built for everything from quick weeknight meals to full backyard gatherings. Foldable side shelves provide extra prep space when needed, while precision flame controls help ensure even cooking every time—bringing a professional grilling experience to smaller spaces. [monumentgrills.com]

And once the grilling is done, cleanup is faster and easier thanks to heavy-duty solutions like Crocodile Cloths Grill at Home Depot These durable, oversized wipes are specifically designed to cut through tough grease, stuck-on residue, and outdoor grime without tearing or drying out too quickly. Built for strength and convenience, they provide a no-fuss way to clean grills, tools, and surfaces, so you can spend more time relaxing and less time scrubbing.

Together, these innovative products highlight the biggest trend of the season: smart, efficient home solutions that deliver performance without complexity. Whether it’s tackling DIY projects, staying powered during emergencies, cooking outdoors like a pro, or simplifying cleanup, these upgrades are helping homeowners create a more seamless and enjoyable summer lifestyle.

For more information visit www.bethebesthome.com or follow Kathryn @KathrynEmeryTV and Chip @ChipWade

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Be The Best Home

