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Hot Summer Must-Haves

Heather gives us some great ideas to kickstart a great summer.
The Haute Bar | Morning Blend
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SUMMER is HERE … Heather Smith, trends expert with theHAUTEbar.com [thehautebar.com] is here with her essentials for each part of your day!

Quince Pro Tech Golf Pants [quince.com] have sweat wicking, anti-bacterial and UPF50 properties to ensure you stay comfortable and dry on and off the course.

Ryde [ryde.com]’s Discovery Pack of functional 2 oz. shots are zero-calorie + zero-sugar formulations with science-backed ingredients, including options for Energy, Focus and to Relax!

For Summer Snacking, Catalina Crunch [catalinacrunch.com] Protein Snack Mix, is full of bold, craveable taste with 10g of protein and a good source of fiber, without all the sugar: great taste and better-for-you nutrition.

APPLEGATE NATURALS [applegate.com], New Natural Uncured Pork & Beef Hot Dog delivers a familiar pork and beef hot dog taste and eating experience for your gatherings this summer at an affordable price.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Haute Bar

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