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Hot Wheels Legend Tour

Find out where you can see some of the coolest cars in the Bay area.
Hot Wheels | Morning Blend
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Hot Wheels, the legendary toy brand, is calling for Tampa Bay area car enthusiasts to come out and show off their custom cars for a chance at winning the grand prize - having their car turned into a Hot Wheels die-cast sold around the world. 

April 25: Tampa, Fla.

For more information and registration, please visit: https://mattel.com/hotwheelslegendstour [mattel.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mattel

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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