Hot Wheels Legend Tour

Hot Wheels, the legendary toy brand, is calling for Tampa Bay area car enthusiasts to come out and show off their custom cars for a chance at winning the grand prize - having their car turned into a Hot Wheels die-cast sold around the world.

April 25: Tampa, Fla.

For more information and registration, please visit: https://mattel.com/hotwheelslegendstour [mattel.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mattel

