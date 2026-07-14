Hotel Flor Turns 100!

Dust off your fringe and polish your oxfords, we're throwing a century-long party, and it all starts this July. 🎷✨

To count down to our historic 100th-anniversary celebration, Hotel Flor is turning back the clock every single Friday night.

First stop: The Roaring Twenties. Here’s what’s on the menu every Friday in JULY: The Sounds: Live 1920s-style music. The Sips & Bites: Craft cocktails and a curated menu straight from the Gatsby era. The Perks: Dress in your finest 1920s attire and dinner ends with a FREE dessert on us!

We are traveling through time all year long. Mark your calendars for future Friday theme nights:

JULY: The Start of an Era – The countdown to 100 begins!

AUGUST: Prohibition Nights (1926–1933) | Bootleg drinks & speakeasy vibes.

SEPTEMBER: Jazz & Jasmine (1930s) | Swing-era cocktails & live jazz.

OCTOBER: The Society Pages (1940s) | Elegant wartime sips & curated menus.

NOVEMBER: Mod & Martinis (1960s) | Rat Pack energy & classic martinis.

DECEMBER: New Year’s Eve | A Century Uncorked Centennial Celebration. Time travel looks good on you. See you on Friday

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