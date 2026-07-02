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Hottest Summer Trends of 2026

From iced drinks to cool pools, everything you need to survive the summer heat!
Valerie Greenberg's Summer Must-Haves
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Summer is officially underway, and from staying cool during the season's hottest days to creating the perfect backyard escape, Americans are looking for new ways to make the most of the season.

Celebrity Lifestyle Expert and Red-Carpet Host Valerie Greenberg discusses the season's hottest products, summer must-haves, and lifestyle trends making waves across the country.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: SunnyD, Bestway, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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