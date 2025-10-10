Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How Feeding Tampa Bay is Helping Amid Government Shutdown

Feeding Tampa Bay’s Shannon Hannon Oliviero shares how they’re prepared for government shutdown impacts, and how the community can help.
Posted

For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/GovernmentShutdown.

