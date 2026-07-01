How to host a spectacular 4th of July soiree!

Registered Dietitian and author Carissa Galloway joined us to share her top tips for a stress free 4th of July party spread.

Galloway says that Heluva Good! Dips make 4th of July hosting simple and stress-free no matter whether it’s a backyard barbecue, pool party, or neighborhood gathering, Heluva Good! Dips are an easy way to add big flavor with minimal prep. Just pair them with chips, veggies, or any of your favorite dippables for a simple, crowd-pleasing snack.

heluvagood.com

Carissa also recommends using POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice. It's not only a great hydration option for the 4th of July, but a fun option for drinks and in recipes too with plenty of health benefits including antioxidants. Pomwonderful.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Zest Communications

