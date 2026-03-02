How To Spot the Winter Hexagon & Jupiter in Gemini in Tampa's Night Sky

The night sky is putting on a show, and now is the perfect time to look up.

Dia Vansadia, Planetarium Manager and Astronomer at the Museum of Science and Innovation, joined us to share what stargazers can see right now — and how to catch MOSI's final SkyWatch of the season this Friday, March 6.

The Winter Hexagon

One of the most impressive sights in the current night sky is the Winter Hexagon, a large pattern formed by connecting 7 bright stars across 6 different constellations, including Orion, Gemini, and Canis Major. The easiest way to find it is to start with Orion the Hunter.

Jupiter in Gemini

Right now, Jupiter — our largest planet — is in the constellation Gemini. To find it, look high in the southern sky for a very bright, steady light that does not twinkle much. Nearby, stargazers can also spot Gemini's two bright stars, Castor and Pollux.

A great time to stargaze

Now is a great time to step outside and stargaze before summer arrives with longer daylight hours. MOSI's final SkyWatch of the season is coming up this Friday, March 6.

For more information, check out MOSI.org.