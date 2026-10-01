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Howl-O-Scream Brings Back the Frights to Busch Gardens

We take a trip out to Howl-O-Scream to see the workings of the Anaconda house.
Howl-O-Scream | Morning Blend
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Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s award-winning Howl-O-Scream returns with an all-new haunted house, two new sinister scare zones and terrifying entertainment. Plus, the ghoulish Dr. Freakenstein has been resurrected in the fan-favorite show Fiends. For a limited time, visitors can save up to 65% on Howl-O-Scream tickets during the Killer Summer Sale. Consistently voted as one of USA Today’s Ten Best Theme Park Halloween Events, Howl-O-Scream takes place on select dates through Oct. 31.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HowlOScreamTampa.com [buschgardens.com].

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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