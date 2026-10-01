Howl-O-Scream Brings Back the Frights to Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s award-winning Howl-O-Scream returns with an all-new haunted house, two new sinister scare zones and terrifying entertainment. Plus, the ghoulish Dr. Freakenstein has been resurrected in the fan-favorite show Fiends. For a limited time, visitors can save up to 65% on Howl-O-Scream tickets during the Killer Summer Sale. Consistently voted as one of USA Today’s Ten Best Theme Park Halloween Events, Howl-O-Scream takes place on select dates through Oct. 31.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit HowlOScreamTampa.com [buschgardens.com] .