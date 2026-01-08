Huey Magoo's, The Filet Mignon of Chicken

Huey Magoo's handcrafts our menu items. Chicken is hand-breaded in house. Grilled chicken is marinated for 24-hours to ensure tenders are juicy. House made dips: Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s and Ranch Handcrafted Banana Pudding, Coleslaw, Seasonal Lemonades.



From Monday, January 5 through Sunday, March 8, Huey Magoo’s is offering a Limited-Time Family Four Pack—a hearty, shareable meal designed to feed a family of four for just $29.99, or only $7.50 per person. This crave-worthy spread delivers premium quality, generous portions, and outstanding value—making it an easy win for families and groups looking for a satisfying meal at an affordable price. (FOCUS ON VALUE!!!) The Family Four Pack includes: 20 Tender Bites (hand-breaded in house or marinated and grilled) 8 Tenders (hand-breaded in house or marinated and grilled) 4 pieces of Texas toast 4 dips of your choice 4 regular fries.

Huey Magoo's is located locally in Pinellas, Park at 4590 N Park Blvd & Odessa 13372 Pine Gap Spur phone: 727-914-7004 hueymagoos.com