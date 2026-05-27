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Humane Society of Tampa Bay Gets Expanded NICU

Check out the new NICU at the Humane Society.
Humane Society | Morning Blend
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Juliette Selman is a High School Senior from Plant High School, who developed the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay two years ago as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award. Since that time the NICU has saved hundreds of kittens and puppies.

She is attending FSU in the Fall and she and her mother, Katie McCarey, are expanding the HSTB NICU to continue to save baby puppies and kittens with incubators, medicines and supplies.

The Humane Society is collecting supplies for kittens and puppies to stock the NICU: New Baby Blanket and puppy and kitten formula (KMR) is needed.

humanesocietytampabay.org

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