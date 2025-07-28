HURRICANE KATRINA: RACE AGAINST TIME offers the most intimate and profound exploration into the wide-ranging impacts of the disaster to date. Weaving together critical moments of the crisis and the past events that precipitated it, the series delivers an unparalleled, emotionally raw examination of the storm’s personal, political and societal fallout and offers an unprecedented, heart-pounding look at the disaster directly from those who lived through it.

Hurricane Katrina:Race Against Time

Five-Part Series Premieres Across Two Nights Beginning

July 27th at 8/7c on National Geographic;

All Episodes Stream July 28th on Disney+ and Hulu

