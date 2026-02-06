IDEA Hope K-8 School Celebrates Black History Month

This Friday, February 6, IDEA Hope K-8 in Tampa is hosting a special Black History Month Celebration from 5:30–7:00 p.m. Students across all grade levels will take the stage with performances in dance, theater, music, cheer, drumline, and color guard, alongside special performances by teachers. The program honors Black history and culture, highlighting the legacy of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the African American experience through African hip hop, ballet, contemporary and spiritual dance, music, and theater. Tickets are $5 at the door, and the event is open to the entire community. Don’t miss this inspiring celebration of student talent and culture! Learn more about IDEA Hope: ideapublicschools.org/our-schools/idea-hope
