Most skincare asks your skin to keep up. It uses high percentages of aggressive actives, promising overnight transformations while silently compromising the skin barrier.

IKI Skincare was built around the opposite idea. We believe that sensitive, reactive skin doesn't need to be pushed—it needs to be supported.

Inspired by the Japanese concept of iki—refinement without ostentation—our formulas are deliberately calm. We use clinically proven ingredients at precise, well-tolerated doses, blended with traditional Japanese botanicals to create a system that works slowly, steadily, and for a long time.

For more information and to order, visit ikiskincare.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: IKI Skincare

