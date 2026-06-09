Imagine Museum has a Special Event for Dads

From June 19–21, fathers receive free admission and kids are just $5, giving families an affordable opportunity to enjoy the museum’s contemporary glass art exhibitions and make lasting memories together.

Kids can create their own “Dad’s World” planet, complete mission cards recognizing what makes their dad special, and participate in glass-inspired art projects the whole family can enjoy together.

On Sunday, families can also enjoy authentic Venezuelan cuisine from Carúpano Kitchen, serving arepas and family recipes inspired by generations of home cooking. Their small-batch comfort food brings bold flavors, culture, and a sense of family to the Father’s Day celebration, making it a perfect complement to a weekend focused on connection and creating memories together.

imaginemuseum.com upcoming events or https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1987433997587?aff=oddtdtcreator [eventbrite.com]