Imler Law represents employees throughout the Tampa Bay area and across Florida in workplace matters involving discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, unpaid wages, disability accommodations, FMLA, pregnancy discrimination, worker's compensation and other employment-related disputes.

Potential clients can contact Imler Law to schedule a consultation through the following:

19409 Shumard Oak Drive, Suite 103 Land O’ Lakes, FL 34638

www.ImlerLaw.com [imlerlaw.com]

Phone: (813) 553-7709

Email: Jason@ImlerLaw.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend viewers are invited to contact Imler Law for a free initial employment law case review. Our team will listen to what happened, help determine whether the workplace issue may involve a legal violation, and explain the potential next steps.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Imler Law

