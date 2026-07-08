Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Imler Law

Imier Law is exclusively representing employee cases.
Imier Law | Morning Blend
Posted

Imler Law represents employees throughout the Tampa Bay area and across Florida in workplace matters involving discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, unpaid wages, disability accommodations, FMLA, pregnancy discrimination, worker's compensation and other employment-related disputes.

Potential clients can contact Imler Law to schedule a consultation through the following:

19409 Shumard Oak Drive, Suite 103 Land O’ Lakes, FL 34638
www.ImlerLaw.com [imlerlaw.com]
Phone: (813) 553-7709
Email: Jason@ImlerLaw.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend viewers are invited to contact Imler Law for a free initial employment law case review. Our team will listen to what happened, help determine whether the workplace issue may involve a legal violation, and explain the potential next steps.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Imler Law

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com