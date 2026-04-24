A Smarter Way to Create Cash Flow Most business owners and real estate investors think of life insurance as protection… But what if it could also become a powerful financial strategy? As a licensed life insurance agent, I’m teaching how an Indexed Universal Life Insurance (IUL) can help you: ✔ Build tax-advantaged cash value ✔ Access capital without relying on banks ✔ Create flexibility for your business or investments ✔ Protect your family and your financial future Whether you're: 🏢 A business owner managing cash flow 🏡 A real estate investor looking for opportunity capital.

This strategy could change how you think about money Ready to learn how this works for YOU? 📲 Call or text: 202-345-2343 👩‍💼 Jennifer J. Hammond Licensed Life Insurance Agent “When your money works for you… that’s a YAY!

Free ebook 5 Common Mistakes when getting Life Insurance for Business Owners www.jenniferlifeinsurance.com [jenniferlifeinsurance.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hammond Real Estate Education, LLC

