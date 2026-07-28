Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Innovative Cuisine at The Landon

The Landon | Morning Blend
Posted

Chef Robert Hesse, known for his appearances on Hell’s Kitchen, is bringing his passion for innovative cuisine and globally inspired flavors to The Landon in South Tampa. At The Landon, Chef Robert combines refined culinary techniques with approachable, thoughtfully crafted dishes designed to create a memorable dining experience for every guest. From signature menu items to seasonal creations, each dish reflects his dedication to quality ingredients, creativity and a passion for hospitality.

Beyond the food, The Landon offers an elevated yet welcoming atmosphere where guests can enjoy expertly prepared cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and a dining experience that celebrates bold flavors and exceptional service. To learn more about Chef Robert Hesse and The Landon, explore the menu or make a reservation, visit https://www.thelandonrestaurant.com [thelandonrestaurant.com]. Reservations are also available through OpenTable.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com