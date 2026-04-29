Inside King Charles' Visit

On Monday, King Charles arrived in the United States for a historic visit. Fred Weintraub, know internationally as the Royal Watcher, returns to the Morning Blend to ponder what this visit means.., including the question,

is this all pomp and circumstance or can any real action come of this state visit?

Fred Weintraub is an executive producer and journalist seen and heard around the country on both television and radio. He has lived between London and the states for more than a decade. He’s covered all the major royal stories from the wedding of William and Kate, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation and rule of King Charles.