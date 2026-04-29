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Inside King Charles' Visit

We chat with the Tampa Royal Watcher about the visit across the pond.
Royale Watch | Morning Blend
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On Monday, King Charles arrived in the United States for a historic visit. Fred Weintraub, know internationally as the Royal Watcher, returns to the Morning Blend to ponder what this visit means.., including the question,
is this all pomp and circumstance or can any real action come of this state visit?

Fred Weintraub is an executive producer and journalist seen and heard around the country on both television and radio. He has lived between London and the states for more than a decade. He’s covered all the major royal stories from the wedding of William and Kate, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation and rule of King Charles.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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