Mike Miklaus is the President of Integrity Mortgage and serves as the lead Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) for Team Integrity. An experienced mortgage advisor, he has helped grow the company into a leading mortgage brokerage with 25 years of service in the industry. In recognition of his expertise and dedication, Mike was honored as the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) 2022 Mortgage Broker of the Year for the Western Region.

Under Mike's leadership, Integrity Mortgage helps hundreds of homeowners each year secure purchase financing. The company maintains ongoing relationships with clients long after closing, actively managing their mortgage needs and providing each client with an annual financial review on their loan anniversary.

Family plays a central role in Mike's life. He and his wife, Cynthia, have been together for more than 20 years and married for 19 years. They are proud parents of eight adult children and grandparents to nine grandchildren. Together, they enjoy spending time with family, cooking, wine tasting, taking weekend trips to the California coast and Lake Tahoe, touring botanical gardens, and walking their Havanese dog, Fluffy.

Mike is also deeply committed to giving back to his community. He is an active member of Rotary and has spent more than 30 years serving as a college and high school baseball umpire, a role he considers one of his greatest passions.

His dedication to the mortgage industry is rooted in a personal mission. Mike understands the importance of homeownership in providing families with security, stability, and the opportunity to build generational wealth

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Integrity Mortgage