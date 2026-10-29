Iron Deficiency Is More Common Than We Think

Iron deficiency affects millions of Americans, yet many cases go undiagnosed. Now, new guidelines from the American Society of Hematology, or ASH, aim to help doctors identify people with this common, treatable condition. This means that many patients previously considered "not deficient" may actually meet criteria for diagnosis and treatment. Dr. Jacquelyn Powers joins the Blend to explain what’s changing and what you need to know.

For more information, visit hematology.org/IDA.

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