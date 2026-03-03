Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Is Your Dryer Vent a Fire Hazard? Dryer Vent Superheroes of Tampa Bay Is Here To Help

We talk about how important it is to keep your dryer vent clear.
Dryer Vent Superheroes | Tampa Bay Moring Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Dryer Vent Superheroes

When did you last clean your dryer vent? If you are not sure, your home could be at risk of fire — and you may be wasting energy.

Experts say a typical dryer vent should be cleaned professionally, end to end, from both sides, at least once a year.

Owner Pamela Bush and technician Adam Deveau with Dryer Vent Superheroes of Tampa joined us to talk about why dryer vent cleaning matters and how their new business is helping Tampa Bay homeowners stay safe.

For more information or to schedule a cleaning, visit DryerVentHeroes.com/Tampa-Bay or call 813-686-6065

